UK economy grows by 0.3% in November - ONS

January 12, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Written by David Milliken for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - British economic output grew by 0.3% in November, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.2% expansion of gross domestic product (GDP) from October.

Economic output shrank by 0.2% in the three months to the end of November, more than the 0.1% decline expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

