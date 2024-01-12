UK economy grows by 0.3% in November - ONS

Adds quarterly figure in paragraph 3

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - British economic output grew by 0.3% in November, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.2% expansion of gross domestic product (GDP) from October.

Economic output shrank by 0.2% in the three months to the end of November, more than the 0.1% decline expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.