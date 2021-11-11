UK economy grows 0.6% in Sept after weak summer - ONS

Adds details

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Britain's economy grew by 0.6% in September but estimates for previous months were revised lower, leaving GDP 0.6% smaller than it was in February 2020, shortly before the country went into its first COVID-19 lockdown.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast monthly gross domestic product growth of 0.4% for September.

The Office for National Statistics said GDP in July fell by 0.2%, a bigger decline than a previously estimated fall of 0.1%, while output in August was shown rising by just 0.2%, weaker than an originally reported 0.4%.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton)

