News & Insights

UK economy grows 0.2% in Q2 2023

Credit: REUTERS/RACHEL ADAMS

September 29, 2023 — 02:04 am EDT

Written by David Milliken and Andy Bruce for Reuters ->

Corrects prior comparison period in paragraph one to "quarter" from "month"

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - British gross domestic product in the second quarter of 2023 was 0.2% higher than the quarter before, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading showing quarterly growth of 0.2%, unchanged from an initial estimate published on Aug. 11.

The economy as a whole in the second quarter of 2023 was 1.8% larger than in the final quarter of 2019, the last full quarter before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This represented a revision from the most recent previous ONS estimate, on Aug. 11, that the economy was still 0.2% smaller than before the pandemic, which had placed it at the bottom of the table among major advanced economies.

An upward revision to the size of Britain's economy had been widely expected, after the ONS published preliminary revisions on Sept. 1 suggesting the economy was already 0.6% larger than its pre-pandemic size in the final quarter of 2021.

That revision left Britain's initial economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic looking similar to France's and Italy's.

Britain's relative economic performance since the pandemic and its departure from the European Union has been a focus of political debate, especially with a national election likely next year.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce; editing by William James)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.