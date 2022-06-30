UK economy grew the same as previously thought in Q1 2022

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain's economy grew the same as previously thought in the first three months of 2022, when the public had yet to feel the effects of a rise in inflation which now threatens to cause a recession.

Gross domestic product in the world's fifth-biggest economy increased by 0.8% in the first quarter compared with the final three months of 2021, the Office for National Statistics said.

A previous, preliminary estimate by the ONS had put economic growth in the January-March period at 0.8%. Economists polled by Reuters did not expect this to be revised in Thursday's release.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and David Milliken; editing by Muvija M)

