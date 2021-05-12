UK economy grew by stronger than expected 2.1% m/m in March

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy grew by a stronger than expected 2.1% in March from February, official data showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected monthly growth of 1.3%.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce; editing by Michael Holden)

