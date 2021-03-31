UK economy grew by stronger-than-expected 1.3% in Q4

William Schomberg Reuters
Andy Bruce Reuters
Britain's economy grew more quickly than previously thought in the final three months of 2020, official data showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product increased by 1.3% between October and December last year from the previous three-month period, compared with an earlier estimate of 1.0% growth.

