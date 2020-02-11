UK economy flatlines in Q4, household spending growth weakest in 4 years

Britain's economy flatlined in the last three months of 2019 with the country in deadlock over Brexit which was only broken by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's election victory on Dec. 12.

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Britain's economy flatlined in the last three months of 2019 with the country in deadlock over Brexit which was only broken by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's election victory on Dec. 12. Official figures showed zero growth in the fourth quarter compared with the July-September period. In annual terms, growth was 1.1%, a level last seen at the start of 2018. The last time growth was weaker for a calendar quarter was in mid-2012. The data also showed growth in household spending - which has helped drive Britain's economy for most of the period since the 2016 Brexit referendum - was the weakest in four years. (Reporting by William Schomberg and David Milliken) ((uk.economics@reuters.com, Tel +44 20 7542 7748)) Keywords: BRITAIN ECONOMY/GDP

