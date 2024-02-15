News & Insights

UK economy fell into recession in second half of 2023

Credit: REUTERS/SUSANNAH IRELAND

February 15, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Written by Suban Abdulla for Reuters ->

Adds detail throughout and background

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Britain's economy entered a recession in the second half of 2023 after it shrank by a worse-than-expected 0.3% in the three months to December having also contracted by 0.1% between July and September, official data showed on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a smaller 0.1% fall of gross domestic product (GDP) in the October-to-December period.

The Bank of England has said it expects the economy to pick up in 2024.

However, slow growth this year would still represent a difficult backdrop for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's attempts to woo voters ahead of a national election expected later in 2024.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said economic output fell by 0.1% in monthly terms in December after 0.2% growth in November. The Reuters poll had pointed to a 0.2% fall in December.

Sterling weakened moderately against the dollar and the euro shortly after the GDP data release.

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; Editing by William Schomberg and Kate Holton)

((Suban.Abdulla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.