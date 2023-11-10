UK economy fails to grow in third quarter: ONS

Adds monthly details

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - British economic output failed to grow in the July-to-September period, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a fall in gross domestic product of 0.1% in the third quarter but official data showed the figure at 0%.

The economy grew by 0.2% in the month of September from August, although growth that month was revised down to 0.1% from 0.2%.

The Reuters poll had pointed to no change in GDP during the month.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce; editing by Sarah Young)

