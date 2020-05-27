UK economy faces 5% budget deficit by 2024 - FT

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Britain is likely to run a budget deficit of 5% of national income in 2024, when Britain's next election is due, as the hit to the economy from the coronavirus continues to weigh on the public finances, the Financial Times said.

The FT said it based its deficit calculation on economic growth forecasts by economists.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

