UK economy extends recovery from COVID crash, grows by 6.6% in July

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Britain's economy grew for a third month in a row as the country tried to recover from its coronavirus lockdown crash, official data showed on Friday.

Adds details, quote

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's economy grew for a third month in a row as the country tried to recover from its coronavirus lockdown crash, official data showed on Friday.

Output expanded by 6.6% in July from June, helped by the further lifting of restrictions in sectors such as pubs, bars and restaurants.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth of 6.7% in July.

However, the economy remained 11.7% smaller than its level in February, before the pandemic hit Britain.

"While it has continued steadily on the path towards recovery, the UK economy still has to make up nearly half of the GDP lost since the start of the pandemic," ONS statistician Darren Morgan said.

The pound fell against the dollar as the data showed output in the dominant services sector was a bit weaker than expected, growing by 6.1% in July against expectations for growth of 7.0%.

Growth in the much smaller manufacturing and construction sectors exceeded forecasts.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and Paul Sandle Editing by William Schomberg )

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More