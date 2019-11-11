UK economy dodges recession, but annual growth slowest since 2010

Britain's economy grew at its slowest annual pace in nearly a decade during the three months to September as the global slowdown and Brexit worries hit manufacturing and business investment, official figures showed on Monday.
