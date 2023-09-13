News & Insights

UK economy contracts by larger-than-expected 0.5% in July - ONS

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

September 13, 2023 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by Andy Bruce and David Milliken for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - British economic output contracted by a larger-than-expected 0.5% in July, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday, marking the biggest drop this year.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) of 0.2% from June.

All major sectors of the economy - services, manufacturing and construction - declined in July, the data showed.

Wednesday's data do not include recent, substantial upward revisions to the performance of Britain's economy up to the end of 2021.

