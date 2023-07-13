News & Insights

UK economy contracts by 0.1% in May: ONS

July 13, 2023 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg for Reuters

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain's economy contracted by less than expected in May when there was an extra bank holiday to mark the coronation of King Charles, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Thursday.

Economic output fell 0.1% in May from April, the ONS said.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a contraction of 0.3% from April.

