UK economy contracts 0.6% in June

Add details

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy contracted by 0.6% in monthly terms during June, in part reflecting an extra bank holiday for Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations, official data showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll had pointed to a 1.3% contraction in June.

The ONS said services fell by 0.5% in June 2022, which was the main driver of the fall in GDP.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, William James and Kate Holton)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.