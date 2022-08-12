UK economy contracts 0.6% in June

Britain's economy contracted by 0.6% in monthly terms during June, in part reflecting an extra bank holiday for Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations, official data showed on Friday.

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy contracted by 0.6% in monthly terms during June, in part reflecting an extra bank holiday for Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations, official data showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll had pointed to a 1.3% contraction in June.

The ONS said services fell by 0.5% in June 2022, which was the main driver of the fall in GDP.

