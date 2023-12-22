News & Insights

UK economy contracted by 0.1% in Q3

December 22, 2023 — 02:03 am EST

Written by William Schomberg for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Britain's economy contracted by 0.1% in the third quarter of 2023, according to updated official figures.

The Office for National Statistics had previously estimated that gross domestic product was flat in the July-to-September period compared with the previous three months.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast another reading of no quarterly growth in the period in Friday's set of updated data from the Office for National Statistics.

