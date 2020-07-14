UK economy begins tepid recovery in May after record slump

Contributors
David Milliken Reuters
Andy Bruce Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NEIL HALL

Britain's economy took a first step on the long road to recovery from the COVID-19 crisis in May, as activity began to pick up after lockdown restrictions began to ease.

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Britain's economy took a first step on the long road to recovery from the COVID-19 crisis in May, as activity began to pick up after lockdown restrictions began to ease.

Gross domestic product rose by 1.8% in May after slumping by a record 20.3% in April, Britain's first full month of lockdown, the Office for National Statistics said. This was a smaller rise than the average 5.5% increase forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Over the three months to May, the economy shrank by 19.1% and compared with a year ago it is 24.0% smaller.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce)

((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters