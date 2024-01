Jan 16 (Reuters) - UK e-commerce firm THG said on Tuesday it has agreed to a major new partnership between Ingenuity, its online platform that serves third-party brands, and UK wellness retailer Holland & Barrett for its automated facilities in the UK.

Separately, THG said that its fourth-quarter and full-year performance was in line with its expectations and forecast. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman) ((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;)) Keywords: THG OUTLOOK/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.