UK e-commerce firm THG keeps outlook after September recovery

October 17, 2023 — 02:38 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong and James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - British e-commerce firm THG THG.L kept its annual revenue and earnings guidance that was downgraded last month, saying it returned to revenue growth on a constant currency basis in September.

THG, which owns online brands such as Lookfantastic and Myprotein, said on Tuesday third quarter to Sept. 30 revenue fell 2.1% on a constant currency basis, a 480 basis points improvement on the previous quarter.

Revenue rose 3.2% in September on the same basis.

The group maintained its guidance of full-year revenue of flat to down 5%.

After a bumper $7 billion London initial public offering in 2020, THG has issued multiple profit warnings that have weighed heavily on its shares and led to several takeover approaches, all of which have been rejected.

The stock is down 52% so far this year.

