UK drugmaker Indivior weighs U.S. listing; posts higher annual sales

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Opioid addiction treatment maker Indivior Plc INDV.L is exploring an "optimal" listing in the United States, its biggest market, as the British company reported a rise in annual revenues on the back of its newer injectable therapy.

"Our preliminary view is that an additional U.S. listing is likely to be beneficial to the group's profile and visibility," Chief Executive Officer Mark Crossley said in a statement on Wednesday.

About 80% of Indivior's revenue comes from the United States.

