UK domestic stocks soar on Johnson's win, utilities surge

Contributors
Thyagaraju Adinarayan Reuters
Julien Ponthus Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

UK shares with heavy exposure to the domestic economy surged on Friday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party won a sweeping majority, which is expected to translate to Britain making an orderly exit from the European Union.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 jumps 4.2%

Utilities, banks and retailers top risers

Utility sector soars as Corbyn steps down as Labour leader

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - UK shares with heavy exposure to the domestic economy surged on Friday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party won a sweeping majority, which is expected to translate to Britain making an orderly exit from the European Union.

The export-heavy FTSE 100 .FTSE index rose 0.7%, lagging it's European peers as dollar earners were hit hard by pound's surge to 19-month high versus the dollar.

The mid-cap stocks index FTSE 250 .FTMC, which is home to many companies with high UK revenue exposure, surged about 5% and hit fresh record highs.

Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy, said UK stocks were to benefit from a bullish cocktail formed by Boris Johnson's electoral victory and a preliminary trade deal between China and the U.S.

"The banking sector, real estate, construction, utilities, all these sectors are expected to benefit from the 'feel-good' factor".

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Julien Ponthus)

((thyagaraju.adinarayan@tr.com; +44 20 7542 7015; Reuters Messaging: thyagaraju.adinarayan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter @thyagu))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More