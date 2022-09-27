UK DMO plans 19 gilt auctions in Oct through Dec

Britain's Debt Management Office said on Tuesday it plans to hold 19 gilt auctions from October through December, and three sales via syndications before the end of the year.

Last week the DMO ramped up its debt issuance plans for the current financial year by 72.4 billion pounds ($81.0 billion) to 234.1 billion pounds, in response to the economic plan outlined by finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng.

