UK DIY retailer Wickes nudges up profit guidance after strong trading

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - British do-it-yourself retailer Wickes Group WIX.L said its sales had surged in April, resulting in total like-for-like growth in the 21 weeks to May 22 of 46% compared to the same period a year ago.

"Trading was notably strong through April, driven by sales volumes in both local trade and DIY and continued to be underpinned by our digital capability," the company said on Tuesday. "Trading in May has settled back in line with expectations."

The company said it expected adjusted pretax profit for its first half of about 45 million pounds, and the total for the year to be within the top half of the 55 million to 74 million pound range of analyst expectations.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alistair Smout)

