LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - British discount retailer B&M BMEB.L said on Friday its chief executive Simon Arora plans to retire in 12 months' time after over 17 years leading the business.

The FTSE 100-listed firm said a succession process, led by chairman Peter Bamford, will consider both internal and external candidates.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

