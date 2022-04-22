UK discounter B&amp;M says CEO Simon Arora to retire next year

British discount retailer B&M said on Friday its chief executive Simon Arora plans to retire in 12 months' time after over 17 years leading the business.

The FTSE 100-listed firm said a succession process, led by chairman Peter Bamford, will consider both internal and external candidates.

