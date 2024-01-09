News & Insights

UK discounter B&M keeps profit outlook after Christmas sales rise

January 09, 2024 — 02:22 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - British discount chain B&M BMEB.L on Tuesday kept its full-year profit outlook as it reported a 5.0% rise in revenue over the Christmas quarter, bucking a more subdued outcome across the wider market.

The FTSE 100 group, which sells everything from toys to frozen food and garden furniture, said it still expected full year 2023/24 adjusted EBITDA of 620-630 million pounds ($789-$802 million), up from the 573 million pounds made in 2022/23.

That was a slowdown from growth of 6.2% in the first half. However, B&M said it was a "strong quarter", given the tough prior year comparative numbers.

