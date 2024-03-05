News & Insights

US Markets
GOOGL

UK digital bank Monzo valued at $5 bln after new funding round

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 05, 2024 — 06:14 am EST

Written by Elizabeth Howcroft for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - British digital bank has raised 340 million pounds ($431.26 million) at a 4 billion pound ($5.07 billion) valuation, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The round was led by CapitalG, a fund owned by Google-owner Alphabet GOOGL.O, and included investment from GV (Google Ventures) and Chinese venture capital firm HongShan Capital.

Monzo, which said it became profitable in March 2023, said it would use the funds to expand and introduce new products.

The company was valued at $4.5 billion in late 2021 after a previous funding round.

($1 = 0.7884 pounds)

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

((Elizabeth.Howcroft@thomsonreuters.com; +44 02075427104;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.