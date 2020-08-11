UK determined to work with France to stop small boat crossings

Contributors
Sarah Young Reuters
Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paul Childs

Britain is determined to work with France to find a way to stop small boats carrying migrants crossing the Channel, junior health minister Edward Argar said.

"We are determined to work with France to find a way to stop these dangerous and illegal crossings," Argar told LBC Radio on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sarah Young and Guy Faulconbridge)

