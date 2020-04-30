UK details plan to sell 180 bln pounds of gilts in 3 months

Adds details, background

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Britain's Debt Management Office detailed its plan for selling 180 billion pounds ($224 billion) of debt over the next three months to fund the government's coronavirus stimulus programme, saying it would hold 49 gilt auctions and three syndications.

The DMO said two syndications to be held on May 12 and May 19 would be for new conventional gilts maturing in 2030 and 2061. The third would be for a new conventional gilt maturing in 2050.

"The DMO may schedule further syndicated offerings in June and/or July 2020," it said in a notice to investors.

Two new conventional gilts to be sold via auction would mature in 2026 and 2028.

The DMO said it last week it planned to sell 180 billion pounds of bonds over the next three months as the government ramps up spending to soften the hit of its shutdown on jobs and the broader economy.

Previously, the DMO had been planning to sell 156.1 billion pounds of bonds over the 12 months from April.

The Bank of England said in March it was increasing its bond-buying programme by 200 billion pounds, most of which would be spent on gilts.

