Nov 24 (Reuters) - Nearly 400 food delivery workers at KFC, Burger King, Pizza Hut and Wagamama will strike work in the UK over a pay dispute, GMB Union said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

