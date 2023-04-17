Companies

UK defence group Qinetiq lifts guidance

April 17, 2023 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - British defence group Qinetiq QQ.L upgraded its full-year outlook, guiding that profits would come in ahead of analyst expectations after it added contracts in the United States, Britain and Australia.

For the year to the end of March, Qinetiq said it expected underlying operating profit of at least 175 million pounds ($217 million), higher than the 166 million pound consensus forecast according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 0.8053 pounds)

