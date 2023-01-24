UK debt office welcomes strong demand for new 2053 gilt

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Britain's Debt Management Office said strong demand at the launch of a new 30-year government bond via syndication on Tuesday allowed it to sell around 1 billion pounds ($1.23 billion) more of the 2053 bond than it had originally planned.

Investors placed orders worth 68.4 billion pounds for the new 3.75% 2053 gilt GBT3T53=, which the DMO said would become a future 30-year benchmark.

"Today we were able to launch a new current coupon 30-year gilt, which is intended to become a future benchmark at this key maturity, in the large size of 6.0 billion pounds nominal, representing approximately 1.0 billion pounds more than our initial planning assumption," DMO chief executive Robert Stheeman said.

($1 = 0.8133 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken)

