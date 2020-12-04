UK debt office to hold two syndicated gilt sales in early 2021

Britain's Debt Management Office said on Friday it planned to hold two syndicated sales of gilts in the fourth quarter of the 2020/21 financial year, part of the country's borrowing surge to help pay for its response to the coronavirus crisis.

The DMO said it would sell via syndication a new conventional gilt maturing Jan. 31, 2046 in the week starting Jan. 18 and a new long-dated index-linked gilt in the week starting Feb. 8.

The DMO also set out details of 26 auctions it plans to hold between January and March. Two index-linked gilt auctions planned for Feb 10 and Feb. 24 had been cancelled to make way for the index-linked syndication.

