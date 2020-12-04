UK debt office to hold two syndicated gilt sales in early 2021

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Debt Management Office said on Friday it planned to hold two syndicated sales of gilts in the fourth quarter of the 2020/21 financial year, part of the country's borrowing surge to help pay for its response to the coronavirus crisis.

The DMO said it would sell via syndication a new conventional gilt maturing Jan. 31, 2046 in the week starting Jan. 18 and a new long-dated index-linked gilt in the week starting Feb. 8.

The DMO also set out details of 26 auctions it plans to hold between January and March. Two index-linked gilt auctions planned for Feb 10 and Feb. 24 had been cancelled to make way for the index-linked syndication.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alex Richardson)

