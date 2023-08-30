UK debt office says it plans 15 gilt auctions in Oct-Dec period

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Britain's Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Wednesday it planned to schedule 11 conventional gilt auctions and four index-linked gilt auctions in the last three months of 2023.

The DMO also said it indicated to primary dealers of British government bonds that it planned to hold one syndicated sale of conventional gilts in the October-to-December period and that it might consider an index-linked syndication too.

"Amongst those who offered a view, there was almost unanimous support for the launch of a new 20-year gilt, with the most popular maturity being in 2043," the DMO said, referring to a meeting it held with the primary dealers on Tuesday.

The DMO said it would announce details of its full gilt operations calendar for October to December 2023 at 0630 GMT Thursday.

