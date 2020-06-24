UK debt office plays down risk of auction hiccups

(Adds context)

By David Milliken and Andy Bruce

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Britain is unlikely to struggle to sell bonds at future debt auctions, the chief executive of the UK Debt Management Office said on Wednesday, after the Bank of England's governor said market turmoil in March had risked causing difficulties.

"We've had over 500 auctions since the last uncovered auction in 2009, and it's not obvious to me that we should expect another one any time soon," Stheeman said at a parliament hearing.

If a bond auction did fail to attract sufficient bids to sell the full amount on offer, that should be viewed as a technical problem, rather than raising a question mark over the government's creditworthiness, he added.

"I do realise that uncovered auctions make headlines. I can't deny that. From our perspective ... we would view it clearly as a technical imbalance in market supply and demand at that point when an auction occurs.

"It is nothing to do with a credit issue or the ability of any government to raise funds," he added.

The DMO is in the middle of selling a record 225 billion pounds ($281 billion) of bonds over the April to July period to fund coronavirus-related borrowing.

In March, Stheeman said there was a lack of liquidity in the British government bond market due to global tensions from the coronavirus, and subsequently said there had been a risk then of a failed auction until the BoE took action.

Since the BoE said it would buy 200 billion pounds of gilts in March, and took other steps to boost market liquidity, demand for British government debt has increased and yields have fallen to record lows.

Earlier this week, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said global market turmoil was sufficiently acute in March that without BoE action, "the government would have struggled to fund itself in the short run".

But Bailey said the BoE's action was motivated by its desire to ensure market stability and restore inflation to its 2% target, and that it was not his job to ensure every gilt auction was a success or underwrite government finances. ($1 = 0.8016 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce and Nick Macfie) ((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN BONDS (UPDATE 1)

