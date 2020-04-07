UK debt auction draws most demand in nearly 3 years as record sales begin

Britain attracted the strongest investor demand in nearly three years as it kicked off a record period of debt issuance to fund higher coronavirus-related public spending on Tuesday with the launch of a new government bond maturing in January 2023.

Investors bid for 3.05 times the 3.25 billion pounds ($4.00 billion) available of the 0.125% January 2023 gilt GBT0E23=, which sold at an average yield of 0.204% in the auction, the United Kingdom Debt Management Office said.

The last time a gilt auction attracted higher demand was in July 2017.

The auction was the first of two due on Tuesday, followed by two more on Wednesday -- the highest number of gilt auctions Britain has held in a week, as part of its efforts to sell a record 45 billion pounds of government bonds this month.

Gilt prices rose slightly after the auction.

Demand for gilts is supported by the Bank of England's plans to buy a further 200 billion pounds of assets - mostly British government bonds - including 13.5 billion pounds of gilts via reverse auctions scheduled for this week.

($1 = 0.8130 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by William Schomberg)

