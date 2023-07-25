News & Insights

UK data watchdog to make 'enquiries' on Worldcoin crypto project

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

July 25, 2023 — 04:30 am EDT

Written by Elizabeth Howcroft for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Britain's data regulator said on Tuesday it will examine Worldcoin, a project by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman where users provide their iris scans in exchange for a digital identification and free cryptocurrency.

"We note the launch of WorldCoin in the UK and will be making further enquiries," a spokesperson for the Information Commissioner's Office told Reuters.

Worldcoin launched on Monday with two million users from its trial, with the crypto project scaling up eyeball-scanning operations in 20 countries.

