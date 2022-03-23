UK cuts gilt issuance plans, slashes inflation-linked bonds

By Andy Bruce

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Britain's government said on Wednesday it would slash its bond sales in the coming financial year, taking back towards pre-pandemic levels, with the share of index-linked gilts falling to an all-time low as inflation soars.

The Debt Management Office said it planned to issue 124.7 billion pounds of gilts in the 2022/23 financial year which starts next month, down from almost 195 billion pounds in the soon-to-end financial year.

The DMO said its new total included 10 billion pounds of green bonds.

Gilt issuance in the five years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic averaged about 125 billion pounds a year, before desperate measures to prevent the collapse of Britain's economy pushed bond sales to a record 485.8 billion pounds in 2020/21.

A Reuters poll of primary dealers - the banks hired by the government to create a liquid market for its debt - had pointed to a 2022/23 remit of around 147 billion pounds.

Investors responded to the announcement by buying British government bonds and the 10-year gilt yield, which moves in the opposite direction to prices, extended a fall on the day and was down by around 7 basis points at 1.633%. GB/

With inflation running at 30-year highs, the DMO said it planned just 10.6 billion pounds of index-linked gilt sales.

At just 8.5% of total planned issuance, it marked the lowest proportion of bonds tied to inflation in any remit ahead of a financial year since DMO records started in the late 1990s.

The DMO said it planned 23.2 billion pounds of net Treasury bill sales, a little more than the 20 billion pounds pencilled in by dealers in the poll.

The new remit showed five planned gilt sales via syndication.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg and Kate Holton)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.