UK Crypto Exchange EXMO Offline Amid DDoS Attack

Cryptocurrency exchange EXMO is down at press time, with the company saying it’s been hit by a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack.

The U.K.-based exchange tweeted around 13:00 UTC Monday that its servers are temporarily unavailable owing to the attack and that it’s “solving this issue.”

Several hours later, work to get the site back online still seems to be ongoing.

A DDoS attack occurs when an online service is hit with massive volumes of traffic in order to slow or halt its operations.

The attack comes less than two months after EXMO lost nearly 6% of its crypto assets in a security breach on Dec. 21, 2020.

See also: Bitcoin.org Briefly Shut Down by Denial of Service Attack; Bitcoin Not Affected

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.