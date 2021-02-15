Cryptocurrencies

UK Crypto Exchange EXMO Offline Amid DDoS Attack

Contributor
Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Published

Cryptocurrency exchange EXMO is down at press time, with the company saying it’s been hit by a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack.

  • The U.K.-based exchange tweeted around 13:00 UTC Monday that its servers are temporarily unavailable owing to the attack and that it’s “solving this issue.”
  • Several hours later, work to get the site back online still seems to be ongoing.
  • A DDoS attack occurs when an online service is hit with massive volumes of traffic in order to slow or halt its operations.
  • The attack comes less than two months after EXMO lost nearly 6% of its crypto assets in a security breach on Dec. 21, 2020.

See also: Bitcoin.org Briefly Shut Down by Denial of Service Attack; Bitcoin Not Affected

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular