UK credit card borrowing rises by most since 2005 - BoE

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - British credit card borrowing grew by 13.0% in the 12 months to July, the fastest rise since October 2005, against a backdrop of the biggest overall rise in consumer borrowing since March 2019, Bank of England data showed on Tuesday.

Mortgage lending for house purchase held broadly steady at 63,770, above economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll for a drop to 61,725.

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.