UK COVID-19 death toll nears 43,000 - official data

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom's COVID-19 official death toll has reached nearly 43,000, according to a Reuters tally of data that includes suspected cases and confirms the country's status as the worst-hit in Europe.

New figures from the Office for National Statistics for England and Wales brought the death toll to at least 42,990, the tally showed, including previously published data from Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well recent hospital deaths data in England.

