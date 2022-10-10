UK court says Elliott, Jane Street can sue LME for cancelled nickel trades

Adds details, background

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A British court has granted permission for U.S.-based hedge fund Elliot Associates and Jane Street Global Trading to sue the London Metal Exchange (LME) for cancelling nickel trades in March, a court document showed.

Elliott and Jane Street are demanding damages of $456.4 million and $15.34 million respectively, after the nickel price topped a record of $100,000 per tonne on March 8, prompting the LME's suspension of nickel trading and voiding of trades.

The London Metal Exchange has 28 days from Oct. 3 when the ruling was made to appeal the decision.

Elliott and Jane Street allege the LME acted unlawfully, breached its published policies, was disproportionate, favoured some market participants over others and violated their rights under the European Convention of Human Rights to the "peaceful enjoyment" of possessions, according to documents filed in July.

"The Claimants should be given permission to proceed on all grounds," the UK High Court said in a document dated Oct. 3. "The documents in the case illustrate the number of legal and factual issues which arise requiring determination at a full hearing."

The LME, which is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing 0388.HK, in July resisted the claims, saying unprecedented market conditions caused a "disorderly" market and that it wanted to protect stability and integrity and avoid multiple defaults.

