UK court overturns approval of German property group Adler's restructuring plan

January 23, 2024 — 05:22 am EST

Written by Sam Tobin for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Adler Group SA's ADJ.DE restructuring plan to prevent the embattled German property firm's collapse should not have been approved by a London court, the Court of Appeal ruled on Tuesday.

The plan – designed to help service external debts of approximately 6 billion euros ($6.5 billion) – was approved last year despite opposition from some bondholders.

Under the plan, the company would borrow around 938 million euros of new funding and the terms of unsecured notes that mature between 2024 and 2029 would be amended.

A group of creditors holding notes that mature in 2029 – including investment firms DWS Investment GmbH and Strategic Value Partners – opposed the plan, saying they would be better off if Adler Group were formally liquidated.

The High Court authorised the plan in April but the Court of Appeal overturned that decision, with Judge Richard Snowden saying the lower court was wrong "to impose the plan on the dissenting class of 2029 noteholders".

