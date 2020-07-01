UK Court Orders Crypto Exchange to Shut Down After Clients Lose $2M
The U.K. High Court has ordered crypto exchange GPay to be âwound up in the public interest.â
- In a statement Tuesday, the U.K. government said 108 clients had lost a total of just under Â£1.5 million ($1.9 million) using GPay.
- Although clients could deposit without completing know-your-customer (KYC) processes, GPay requested various identification documents to prevent clients from withdrawing funds.
- GPay also sold clients insurance to protect them against trading losses, but the exchange did not always pay out.
- GPay did not contest the dissolution order.
- David Hill, of the U.K. Insolvency Service, said: âGPay persuaded customers to part with substantial sums of money to invest in cryptocurrency trading. This was nothing but a scam as GPay tricked their clients to use their online platform under false pretences.â
- The U.K.âs financial watchdog warned in May 2018 that GPay, then CryptoPoint, was offering financial services without its permission.
- GPay faced its first dissolution order in November 2018, but this was discontinued in January 2019.
- GPay advertised itself extensively on social media and claimed, falsely, to be backed by Martin Lewis, the founder of MoneySavingExpert, a popular consumer finance website in the U.K.
- On the news, Lewis said: âI donât know whether to dance a jig that these despicable scum have been shut down, or cry that they managed to take so many peopleâs money.â
Related Stories
- UK Financial Watchdog Warns Crypto Firms to Register Before End of June
- Binance Launching Crypto Exchange in the UK
- Indian Crypto Exchange CoinDCX Raises $2.5M From Polychain Capital, Coinbase Ventures
- Bidooh Founders Admit to Cloning Business for Rival Advertising Venture
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CryptocurrenciesExplore
Most Popular
- Bitcoin Options Market Faces Record $1 Billion Expiry on Friday
- Witnesses Will Vouch for Stablecoins, Digital Dollars in US Senate Hearing Tuesday
- Vanguard to Go Live on Symbiont’s Blockchain Platform for Foreign Exchange in Q3 2020
- Ultra-Rich Monaco Wants to Fund Social Impact Projects With Security Tokens