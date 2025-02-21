News & Insights

Markets
MA

UK Court Approves Mastercard's 200 Mln GBP Settlement In Class Action Lawsuit

February 21, 2025 — 10:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - A London court, on Friday, has approved Mastercard Inc. (MA)'s 200 million GBP settlement to resolve a high-profile class action lawsuit over card fees, significantly reducing what was once a 10 billion GBP claim. The Competition Appeal Tribunal dismissed objections from litigation funder Innsworth Advisors Ltd., which argued the settlement undervalued the case.

The lawsuit, spearheaded by consumer advocate Walter Merricks, accused Mastercard of imposing excessive fees on consumers and businesses. The settlement translates to approximately 2.27 GBP per claimant among the 44 million affected individuals.

This ruling could have broad implications for the UK's class action landscape, particularly regarding the role of litigation funders. With courts set to review similar cases, the decision may shape future settlements and investor participation in large-scale legal claims.

MA is currently trading at $561.49, down 0.32 percent or $1.79 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.