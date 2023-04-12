UK court approves German property group Adler's restructuring plan

Adds details

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Adler Group SA's ADJ.DE restructuring plan to prevent the embattled German property firm's imminent collapse was approved by London's High Court on Wednesday, despite opposition from some bondholders.

Judge Thomas Leech sanctioned the plan following a hearing last week, at which lawyers representing Adler's English subsidiary said the group was likely to enter insolvency proceedings at the end of April if the plan was not approved.

Adler, one of Germany's biggest landlords, is fighting a liquidity crisis triggered by a downturn in the German property market, rising energy and building prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Its troubles also follow allegations made in 2021 by short seller Viceroy Research that the company's balance sheet had been artificially inflated, accusations which Adler rejected at the time.

Adler has external debts of approximately 6.1 billion euros ($6.66 billion), but has secured new financing of 938 million euros as part of a planned restructuring.

Lawyers representing Adler's English subsidiary AGPS Bondco told the High Court last week that Adler Real Estate AG ADLG.DE will be unable to pay a 500 million-euro debt due later this month.

