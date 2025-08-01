UK Court Of Appeal Confirms Moderna's EP'949 Patent Is Valid And Pfizer/BioNTech Infringed

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Friday said the UK Court of Appeal has ruled that Moderna's EP'949 patent is valid and infringed by Pfizer/ BioNTech.

This decision upholds the High Court's initial ruling in July 2024 that the EP'949 patent was valid and infringed by Pfizer/ BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnati.

European patent EP'949 covers chemically modified mRNA, one of Moderna's core technologies used in the development of mRNA-based drugs.

In 2022, Moderna had sued Pfizer and BioNTech for patent infringement related to their COVID-19 vaccines, alleging they copied Moderna's mRNA technology.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.