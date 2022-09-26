UK could fine TikTok $29 mln for failing to protect children's privacy

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain could fine TikTok 27 million pounds ($28.91 million) following an investigation that found that it may have breached UK's data protection law, failing to protect children's privacy when using the social media platform.

The Information Commissioner's Office has issued TikTok and TikTok Information Technologies UK Ltd with a "notice of intent", the regulator said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9339 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.