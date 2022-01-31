UK could change mandatory COVID vaccination for health staff - minister

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Britain is looking at possibly changing rules on mandatory vaccination for health service staff, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said on Monday.

"We do recognise those realities and that does open a space where we can look at this again," Clarke told Sky.

