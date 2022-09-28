UK corporate bonds headed for biggest monthly selloff since 1990s

UK corporate bond prices are headed for their biggest monthly fall since the 1990s, two indexes showed on Wednesday, as the fallout from the British government's "mini-Budget" reverberates across markets.

The Markit iBoxx Sterling Corporate Bond Index .IBBGB00A1 has fallen 10.2% so far in September to a price of 296, putting it on course for its biggest monthly slide since at least 1999.

The ICE BofA Sterling non-Gilt Index .MERUN00, which measures the prices of investment grade debt, is headed for its worst monthly performance since records began in 1997. It is down 9.8% in September with a price of around 337 at Tuesday's close.

