UK corporate bonds headed for biggest monthly selloff since 1990s

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - UK corporate bond prices are headed for their biggest monthly fall since the 1990s, two indexes showed on Wednesday, as the fallout from the British government's "mini-Budget" reverberates across markets.

The Markit iBoxx Sterling Corporate Bond Index .IBBGB00A1 has fallen 10.2% so far in September to a price of 296, putting it on course for its biggest monthly slide since at least 1999.

The ICE BofA Sterling non-Gilt Index .MERUN00, which measures the prices of investment grade debt, is headed for its worst monthly performance since records began in 1997. It is down 9.8% in September with a price of around 337 at Tuesday's close.

(Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Lucy Raitano; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((thomas.wilkes@tr.com; +44 (0) 7769 955711;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.