UK coronavirus testing capacity to be expanded in May-AstraZeneca CEO

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Britain will have a new coronavirus testing facility capable of carrying out 30,000 tests per day by early May, said the chief executive of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca AZN.L.

AstraZeneca is working with GSK GSK.L and the University of Cambridge on a joint project to boost Britain's testing capacity.

"We believe we will start testing by mid-April and be at scale indeed with 30,000 tests a day by early May," AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot told BBC Radio on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)

